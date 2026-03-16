Cardinals 22-Year-Old Outfielder Turning Heads in St. Louis' Spring Camp
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The St. Louis Cardinals came into spring training with a lot of big storylines to follow. They had opted to a huge rebuild this year, which included big trades that sent players like Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras to new teams.
As a result, spring training was paramount for the Cardinals. All of their top prospects, some of whom were acquired in the trades this offseason, were together in spring camp. As a result, the Cardinals would get a firsthand look at which youngsters looked promising right now and which ones would need more time in the minor leagues.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently highlighted Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez as somebody who was turning heads in the best way possible this spring, even going as far as to suggest the young star could be in the big leagues at some point this summer.
Joshua Baez looks like the next star outfielder for the Cardinals
"Báez was the Cardinals’ 2021 second-round pick out of high school," Bowden wrote. "He was slow to develop until last year, when he broke out and slashed .287/.384/.500 with 20 homers and 54 stolen bases between High A and Double A. He and Konnor Griffin of the Pirates were the only players in the minors to hit 20 homers and steal 50 bags.
"Báez can play all three outfield positions but will end up at one of the corners and he has the arm to play right field. If he continues to make adjustments, he could be in the majors by summer."
There are few players who have burst on the scene quite like Baez has this spring. His tools are loud and he's putting all the pieces together. This spring, he's slashing .333/.417/.762 with three home runs and 5 RBI in 21 at-bats.
The power jumps off the page whenever you watch him play. It's effortless and evident each time he swings the bat.
Baez is very unlikely to make the opening day roster in St. Louis, with the odds being close to zero, but the Cardinals don't have too much outfield depth. With Baez looking so dominant this spring, he might not need much at the minor league level to get to the big leagues this spring.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org