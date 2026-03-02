Cardinals 23-Year-Old Star Prospect Already Turning Heads in Best Way

The St. Louis Cardinals have fully bought into the idea of a rebuild this offseason, which included big trades of players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras.

But these trades have helped build one of the better farm systems around the league. This farm system is led by prospect JJ Wetherholt.

The Cardinals wouldn't have been able to so comfortably trade Donovan if they weren't very confident in Wetherholt. Donovan was an All-Star last season, but Wetherholt's younger and has much higher potential. If he pans out the way that many analysts think he will, he could be an MVP candidate in the coming years.

Bill Ladson of MLB.com recently shared a lot of high praise for Wetherholt ahead of opening day, suggesting that he was making a lot of noise in spring camp for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt already looks like St. Louis' next star infielder

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) talks with left fielder Nathan Church (27) after batting practice during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Once the Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan to the Mariners, it left an opening for Wetherholt to become the Opening Day second baseman for St. Louis. It’s early, but Wetherholt has a great eye at the plate, walking five times in his first 13 plate appearances with a homer, four RBIs and an OPS of 1.365," Ladson wrote. "A shortstop by trade, Wetherholt isn't having any problems playing second base and hopes to be Masyn Winn’s double-play partner by the time the Cardinals open the season against the Rays at Busch Stadium. Keep this in mind: If Nolan Gorman can't get the job done at third base, don't be surprised to see Wetherholt get some action at the hot corner."

Wetherholt made waves late last season, as many fans pushed for his promotion to the big leagues, but the Cardinals opted to be patient.

Instead, he's likely headed for a debut on opening day as the Cardinals second baseman. This spring, Wetherholt is 3 for 8 with a home run, four RBI, a stolen base, and five walks, that boast his on-base percentage to over .600. He has a mature approach with the power to be a superstar.

The Cardinals are likely going to slot him into the lineup as an everyday starter and he's ready for it. He's seemingly the Cardinals next superstar and could quickly become their best player.