Cardinals Top Prospect Primed for Huge Rookie Year in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the more interesting teams to follow in spring training because their roster has a lot of new names and faces ahead of opening day.

The Cardinals traded players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray to garner a haul of prospects to help bolster the future of the team.

This has placed a lot of pressure on the team's young pitchers and top prospect JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt is the top prospect in St. Louis and he's expected to debut with the team early in the season.

The Athletic's Keith Law recently listed Wetherholt as the No. 2 rookie in the league this season, suggesting he could make a huge impact on the Cardinals this year.

JJ Wetherholt has the chance to make an impact in St. Louis

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) talks with left fielder Nathan Church (27) after batting practice during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"The trade of Brendan Donovan seems to open up a path for Wetherholt to win the Opening Day second-base job, which he should, as the Cardinals’ 2024 first-round pick has hit everywhere so far — and played close to a full season last year, vitiating concerns about his durability after a nagging hamstring injury wrecked his junior year at West Virginia," Law wrote. "He hit .300/.425/.466 in Double A last year, then .314/.416/.562 in Triple A, with a hard-hit rate at the latter stop of 48.4 percent.

"He’s going to be an above-average or better defender at second, and if nothing else should hit for a high average. The National League Rookie of the Year field is loaded already, but he’s my pick for the favorite right now."

Wetherholt has an argument to be the top ranked rookie in the league this year, but Law listed Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen at No. 1.

Either way, Wetherholt has the speed, power, bat to ball skills, and defense to be a five tool star in St. Louis. He was one of the better hitters in all of the minor leagues last year and the young star looks even better early this season.

If he can slot in as the everyday second baseman from opening day until the end of the year, Wetherholt would be a very good candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year award.