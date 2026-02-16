Cardinals 25-Year-Old Pitcher Already Turning Heads in Spring Camp

The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly in the middle of a very aggressive rebuild, which means they're going to need to lean heavily on their farm system and their top prospects.

Last season, one of the team's top pitching prospects wasn't able to grow and develop in the way he or the Cardinals would have liked. Quinn Mathews came into last year with the expectation that he could compete for a job at the big league level at some point, but injuries kept this from coming to reality.

This spring, Mathews is strong and healthy again. He's been throwing in big league camp, and the early results are positive. As for the lefty, his mind is on his health.

“Obviously, coming out healthy is the biggest thing, and that's where, learning from last year, health is the No. 1 most valuable thing that you can have,” said Mathews, who missed time with a shoulder injury in 2025.

With Mathews looking strong and healthy this season, manager Oliver Marmol recently expressed his excitement for the young lefty.

Oliver Marmol is excited to get a long look at Quinn Mathews

“A lot of it will come down with consistency and just setting certain baselines and making sure that we continue to build off of those,” Marmol said. “In talking to (pitching coach) Dusty (Blake) and our group, they're excited about where we're at today and where we're headed.”

Mathews is one of the better prospects in the Cardinals system right now. He's not getting the attention from the mainstream media yet, as they all have their eyes on JJ Wetherholt at second base, but Mathews shouldn't be overlooked.

With his talent and ability, there's a chance he makes his way to the big leagues at some point this season, especially with all the question marks in the Cardinals rotation.

At his best, Mathews is dominant. His stuff is big league level, but he hasn't spent enough time dominating minor league hitters to justify a big league call up. Either way, there's a lot to be excited about with the lefty.

