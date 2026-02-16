Cardinals Getting Extra Long Look at Top Prospect in Spring Training

Spring training is a very exciting time for teams around MLB. For the St. Louis Cardinals, it's the perfect time to see their next crop of young talent as they continue to lean heavily into a rebuild.

One of the top prospects to keep an eye on is pitcher Quinn Mathews, who appeared in big league camp last season, but was cut early on. Mathews is coming off an injury-riddled season in 2025, but St. Louis has already been buzzing with excitement for the young lefty.

Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently provided an update on Mathews early on in camp.

"Mathews’ live session was his first in big league camp this year. The lefty entered Cardinals camp as a non-roster invitee for a second consecutive year," Guerrero wrote. "Coming off a breakout 2024 season during which he ascended from Class Low-A to Class AAA and led the minor leagues in strikeouts with 202, Mathews was sent down to minors camp in early March last year. He was one of the first cuts of camp.

Quinn Mathews likely to see more time in big league camp this spring

Feb 12, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Quinn Mathews throws during Spring Training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"The time in big league camp allowed Mathews to learn from those around him, including locker neighbor Sonny Gray. He made two Grapefruit League appearances before being reassigned to minors camp, where there were enough innings for him to build up as a starter ahead of an assignment to Class AAA Memphis."

This season, Mathews is a year older and a year better. He's expected to see more time with the Cardinals big league camp, though he's very unlikely to crack the opening day roster.

“That'll allow us to get to know him a little bit more. We'll read that as we get into this, but that would be a preference,” Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said when asked if he wanted to have Mathews around longer in big league camp this season.

Mathews still has a lot to prove at the highest level. He hasn't been able to fly up the minor league ladder like many anticipated because of injuries.

At this point, he seems healthy, which is a very exciting update for the Cardinals, the fans, and Mathews himself.

