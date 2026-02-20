Cardinals 25-Year-Old Seems Ready to Finally Deliver on First-Round Promise

The new generation of St. Louis Cardinals baseball is going to swing heavily on how well the organization can develop its young pitchers.

Gone are Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas of the old guard. It's up to the youngsters to get it done, and perhaps no arm is more important to the future of the club than 25-year-old Michael McGreevy, a 2021 first-round pick who now looks to be one of the top few arms on the staff.

McGreevy, who has generally pitched well in the majors early in his career but has also been up and down between St. Louis and the minors, recently discussed his mentality surrounding what appears to be a big bump in responsibilities.

How McGreevy looks at role moving forward

Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Though McGreevy hasn't yet been a member of a winning rotation, he believes the past two seasons of slowly carving out a role for himself have been helpful to allow him to adjust to the majors at his own pace.

"Obviously, the past two years of winning hasn't been up to the Cardinals standard," McGreevy told KTVI-TV's Kevin Ryans. "But it's been good to get my feet wet, ... so when I do have a full year, and hopefully never see the minor leagues again, there's no hiccups. I know what to expect."

McGreevy was optioned to Triple-A on five occasions last year, and of course, the expectation is that it won't happen again. But the 25-year-old seems to have a good attitude about the whole thing, and believes it's prepared him for any outcome this year.

"You laugh about it. I just try to have a positive spin on everything," McGreevy told Ryans. "It's tough to have news like that, I mean, not making the team out of camp last year. Going up and down. I understand the business, so I'm not gonna be a bitter party of one."

The Cardinals have to be hoping McGreevy can up his strikeout numbers (only 58 in 95 2/3 innings last year) and limit some of the loud contact he gave up. But mentally, he seems to be in a great place to help steer this rotation in the right direction.

