Cardinals Ace Already Looks Much Better Than Last Season

The St. Louis Cardinals completely committed to their rebuild this year, as seen by the fact that they've already traded players like Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, and Willson Contreras.

As a result, there's a lot of pressure on the young players like Matthew Liberatore, JJ Wetherholt, and Alec Burleson. These three, alongside Masyn Winn and others, will have the weight of the franchise on their shoulders.

The Athletic's Eno Sarris recently suggested that Liberatore has turned a corner with his arsenal this spring, citing his raised arm slot, higher velo on his curveball, and better command as reasons why the lefty could be headed for a big year.

Matthew Liberatore already looks like the Cardinals true ace

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera (right) and pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) shake hands after pitching drills during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Once upon a time, no model liked Matthew Liberatore. He came up from the minor leagues with below-average Stuff+, middling fastball velocity and poor strikeout minus walk rates," Sarris wrote. "Some of his ERA estimators for the first two years of his career were over five. He spoke to me of 'taking his career into (his) own hands,' and sounded frustrated. Since then, he’s gone to work. He’s raised his release point. He’s added a cutter. He’s added a little velocity. He’s made his fastball even a little more different than his sinker.

"He’s throwing his curveball four ticks harder. He’s getting more drop on the slider. Only four starters have improved their stuff more this spring when compared to last year. It’s a wide, six-pitch arsenal with command now. He has five pitches that are above average by stuff, and five pitches that are above average by location. He’s the Cardinals’ Opening Day starter in a great home park. Sometimes you just need to give guys more time."

Liberatore has looked much better this spring. He was solid last year, but he looked more like a No. 4 or No. 5 starter than an ace. After trading Gray, Liberatore is expected to be the No. 1 in the Cardinals staff.

If he can see improved command with all of his pitches, which seems to be the case in spring training, as well as the uptick in velo, he could be much more dangerous for opposing hitters.

The lefty has all the ingredients of an ace. Now he needs to put all the pieces together in the coming months to cement himself as St. Louis's top pitcher of the future.