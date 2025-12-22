Cardinals All-Star Linked To Red Sox After Willson Contreras Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox already have swung two separate trades this winter. Could the two organizations complete the trifecta this offseason?

There's no way to know. The trade market is unpredictable and getting done two big-time trades is already surprising in itself. But the Cardinals have more veterans to deal and Boston still has a hole in the infield. Last offseason, the Cardinals and Red Sox were linked together in the Nolan Arenado sweepstakes. Ultimately, the chatter went nowhere and neither did Arenado. But Boston was on Arenado's initial list of approved teams to waive his no-trade clause. The rumors ended as the Red Sox went in a different direction by signing Alex Bregman in free agency.

Bregman opted out of his deal with Boston and is a free agent right now. While a third trade between these two teams doesn't sound like it at this moment, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal floated Arenado as an alternative for Boston if Bregman opts to sign elsewhere.

The Cardinals and Red Sox have been busy

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Finally, there is Arenado, who seemed ready to waive his no-trade clause for Boston last offseason, only to remain with the Cardinals when the Red Sox signed Bregman to his three-year, $120 million contract with an opt-out after one year," Rosenthal wrote. "Arenado, who turns 35 in April, is in offensive decline and owed $37 million over the next two seasons. Maybe he would be energized playing at Fenway and reuniting with his old Colorado Rockies teammate Trevor Story. Or maybe he would just continue to fade.

"The answer for the Red Sox is Bregman. If not him, (Bo Bichette). And the way Breslow has operated this offseason, making one economically shrewd move after another, the Sox are in a perfect position to strike. They have the money. Time to spend it."

The Cardinals have been trying to offload veterans. Imagine if they could send three to Boston in separate deals? That would be pretty wild. The Red Sox also reportedly are one of the teams that have shown interest in Brendan Donovan as well.

A third deal between these two shouldn't be considered likely at this moment. But if Bregman signs with any team outside of Boston, then Chaim Bloom should get his old team on the phone once again.

