Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan Once Again Linked to AL East Contender

The St. Louis Cardinals have been very active this offseason, having sent three veterans to contending teams and fully committing to their rebuild. However, they still have one trade chip left.

With Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray gone, the focus now shifts to Brendan Donovan, though as spring training draws closer, it is looking more likely that he'll stay in St. Louis, at least until the trade deadline. But that doesn't mean a deal should be ruled out just yet. The Cardinals have been fielding interest in him all offseason long.

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports predicts that an American League East team, one the Cardinals have already made two deals with this offseason, will take him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

AL East team could make sense for Donovan

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) crosses home plate for a run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"It's the perfect time for the Cardinals to get the best offer from teams that still need to beef up their position-player side of the roster. I agree with RJ that the Mariners would be a great fit, but I'll go back to the well with the Cardinals-Red Sox connection and say Donovan ends up as the everyday second baseman in Boston," Snyder said.

The Red Sox still have a lot of solid pitching prospects that the Cardinals could potentially show interest in. That could set them up well for the future if they do make a Donovan trade. The Cardinals will only trade Donovan if they feel they have received an offer that they cannot refuse.

So far, that hasn't happened yet, but if any team can blow them out of the water with an offer that includes young pitching, it's the Red Sox. One of Connelly Early or Payton Tolle would make sense for St. Louis as they look to beef up their pitching staff and accumulate as much depth as possible for 2026.

With a lot of other players now having signed, now is a good time for the Cardinals to capitalize on Donovan's value. He's got two years of club control remaining, so that could sweeten a potential, if a team is willing to give St. Louis their best offer.

The Red Sox lost Alex Bregman and need help in the infield. The Cardinals already sent Gray and Contreras there earlier this winter. We'll see if the two sides can come together on a deal.

More MLB: Cardinals Need to Change Their Approach With Brendan Donovan