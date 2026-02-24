Cardinals Already Seeing Potential Stardom From Top Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away four of their best players, so the fanbase might not feel too thrilled heading into the rebuilding season.

But there's still a lot to be excited about for Cardinals fans.

They have plenty of young talent to watch during spring training, including the team's top prospect JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt is eyeing a big league debut in the near future. With a dominant spring training, he could earn an opening day roster spot.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently listed Wetherholt as the Cardinals' most interesting non-roster invite of the offseason. With Wetherholt on the verge of a big-league debut, Axisa is on point with this idea.

"The Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan trades clear the way for Wetherholt to make the Opening Day roster, or at least spend most of the season in the big leagues. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 Draft slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 home runs and 23 steals last year, reaching Triple-A. He's also a strong defender who would play shortstop for St. Louis if not for Masyn Winn. Outfielder Chase Davis and lefty Quinn Mathews are other top Cardinals prospects who will be in camp as NRIs."

JJ Wetherholt could be in St. Louis before we know it

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) fields the ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Wetherholt is the top name in St. Louis right now, so it's easy to tab him as the team's most intriguing non-roster invite. His combination of bat to ball skills, power, speed, and defense make him one of the league's top prospects.

Cardinals reporter Jeff Jones recently suggested that Wetherholt would make the roster and be in contention as an option for the leadoff role.

"As part of a wider ranging discussion about lineup construction with Marmol this morning, JJ Wetherholt’s name was bandied about as an option at leadoff," Jones wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "If you are still insisting that he will not be on the opening day roster, it is long past time to realign your expectations."

Wetherholt is seemingly guaranteed a spot on the big-league roster and he's earned it. Slotting him in as the everyday second baseman will change the outlook of the Cardinals. Wetherholt is also built for the leadoff spot. He has an innate ability to get to second base by himself, whether it be a double or a single and a stolen base.