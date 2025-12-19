Cardinals Aren't Done Adding After Signing Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals already have added two ready-made starting pitchers this offseason and it sounds like the club is open to more.

The Cardinals announced the signing of Dustin May on Wednesday. On Thursday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and the veteran hurler spoke to the media. One nugget that fans can take away from the conversation was the fact that Bloom said the team is open to adding even more pitching, as transcribed by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"We’re happy to be deeper now with Dustin on board,” Bloom said. “We’re still going to be on the lookout for more. When that happens, who it is, whether it’s via free agency, trade — I don’t know. We still want to make sure we’re insulated for the season, especially as we continue to hunt opportunities to add young talent to this core. That’s not going to stop.”

The Cardinals are looking for more

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Now, that's interesting. The Cardinals entered the offseason with questions in the starting rotation anyway. Sonny Gray was traded to the Boston Red Sox, but the club got Richard Fitts in the return package, who could help the club right away. Right now, the Cardinals have May, Fitts, Michael McGrevy, Matthew Liberatore, Kyle Leahy, and Andre Pallante as options at the big league level. The club also has No. 5 prospect Quinn Matthews knocking on the big league door. No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle got some time in Double-A in 2025 and will be someone to watch, but likely not right away in 2026.

So, if the Cardinals are going to add another hurler, who should they target? St. Louis has plenty of trade candidates at their disposal, but let's focus on free agency for now because the trade market is unpredictable.

Like May, there are other options out there with big upside. Arguably, the best option for St. Louis if it wants another veteran in free agency is lefty Jordan Montgomery. Cardinals fans will remember him fondly for his stint with the club in 2022 and 2023. Plus, when the Cardinals traded him, they got a great return in Thomas Saggese, Tekoah Roby, and John King. Montgomery missed the 2024 season and should be looking for a prove-it deal. The Cardinals should oblige.

Outside of Montgomery, a few other veteran options out there are Jose Quintana, Tyler Mahle, Marcus Stroman, and Aaron Civale, among many others.

More MLB: Cardinals Lefty Has Interest From Yankees, Mariners, Orioles, More