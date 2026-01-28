Former Cardinals All-Star at Career Crossroads

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job infusing the starting rotation with youth this offseason.

In 2025, the Cardinals had intriguing young pieces, including Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore and Andre Pallante. The club also rolled with Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas. After the season, the Cardinals traded Gray to the Boston Red Sox and Mikolas entered free agency. In response, the Cardinals have added pieces, including Hunter Dobbins, Richard Fitts and Dustin May, plus a handful of prospects.

At this point, the Cardinals seemingly are set in the rotation heading into 2026. Beyond McGreevy, Liberatore, Pallante, Dobbins, Fitts and May, the club also has Kyle Leahy, who could be a depth option. St. Louis has two elite prospects as well in Quinn Matthews and Liam Doyle working their way up through the farm system.

Sep 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With just about two weeks to go until Spring Training, there are plenty of options still out there in free agency looking for new opportunities, including Mikolas. But, will he pitch in the big leagues in 2026? USA Today's Gabe Lacques suggested that the 37-year-old "may retire" this offseason.

"No. 26. Miles Mikolas (37, RHP, Cardinals)," Lacques wrote. "A bit of will-he or won’t-he involved with Mikolas, who may retire, though he’s never one to leave any innings on the table. Last year, he ate up 156 ⅓ of them, with a 4.84 ERA."

Mikolas noted towards the end of the 2025 season that he would be open to returning to St. Louis.

“I’m too optimistic to fully commit to the idea that I’m not coming back. There’s 29 other teams, but I think it’s pretty well known what my favorite colors are — (I’m a) Cardinal red kind of guy. If this is my last one, then I really did cherish my time here and couldn’t have been happier to be a part of this organization for the last eight years."

Mikolas had a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts in 2025 for St. Louis. Overall, he has a 4.24 career ERA in 10 big league seasons. Although he made it clear at the time that he was open to a return, the Cardinals have a surplus of young pitching right now. There hasn't been much reported movement in the Mikolas market this offseason. Could we have seen his final pitch in the majors in 2025?

