Cardinals’ Biggest Need Already Clear As Offseason Begins
We should start to things really start to heat up across Major League Baseball over the next few weeks.
We're going to see free agency officially begin later in the week, although most of the big-name free agents aren't likely to sign deals until closer to December. But, free agency will kick off. Typically, the Winter Meetings are when the fireworks really begin. This year, they will start on Dec. 8th. But, that doesn't mean that teams have to wait until then to get deals done.
The last time the St. Louis Cardinals were aggressive in the offseason, they signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. All three deals came early in the offseason before the 2024 season. It's unclear if the Cardinals will follow a similar strategy this offseason, but they have been clear with the fact that they want pitching. Because of this, it's pretty unsurprising, that The Athletic's Jim Bowden tabbed controllable starting pitching as the club's "biggest need."
"Biggest need: Controllable starting pitching," Bowden said. "Chaim Bloom has taken over as the head of baseball operations, replacing John Mozeliak, and he has made it clear he will build the team mostly through player development and scouting.
The Cardinals need to add some pitching
"He plans on entertaining trade proposals for three of the Cardinals’ veteran players who have no-trade clauses — starter Sonny Gray, first baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Nolan Arenado. Gray will have the strongest trade market of the trio and likely will be dealt by the end of the calendar year. Keep in mind, however, that Gray will have to approve any trade. The Cardinals’ main focus on the acquisition side is to add controllable starting pitching."
Chaim Bloom has been pretty transparent since taking over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations. Bloom noted that he wants to add pitching, but the trade market will dictate the Cardinals' offseason. That much is obvious when you have big-name guys like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray who could be moved.
Last year, the Cardinals were clear in the fact that they wanted to trade guys, but there wasn't much else known about the direction of the organization. It was always known that it would be John Mozeliak's final year leading the team, so it was difficult to gauge how much he could do, without impacting the long-term vision.
The club is still at a crossroads, but there is more clarity this year. The Cardinals will try to trade guys away and want to add pitching. Both of those two things seem to be the case. Bloom has said it and the national perception around the team is pointing in that direction as well, as shown through Bowden's take on the team as well.
