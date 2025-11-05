Shota Imanaga’s Cubs Exit Makes Him Ideal Cardinals Target
Outside of the idea of trading some of the veterans off of the roster, another thing that has been clear from the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason is that they want to add some pitching before the offseason comes to a close.
Regardless of what happens with Sonny Gray in the trade market, the Cardinals are in need of at least one more starting pitcher. Free agency hasn't fully kicked off yet around baseball, but teams are starting to get prepared. For example, clubs and players have started to make option decisions for the 2026 season. Most have been expected, but there have been a few surprising decisions, including the Chicago Cubs declining their team option on Shota Imanaga. His player option was also declined making him a free agent.
If the Cardinals want to add a pitcher this offseason that can help move the needle without breaking the bank as much as someone like Dylan Cease or Framber Valdez, Imanaga should be in that conversation.
The Cardinals should sign Shota Imanaga
At 32 years old, he's on the older side as one of the top available starters in free agency. He's entering his third big league season and was lights-out in his first two years. As a rookie, Imanaga had a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts. He followed up with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts in 2025.
St. Louis also saw plenty of him while pitching for one of the team's biggest rivals over the last two years. He had a four-year, $53 million deal with Chicago. It's too early to know what his price will be, but he's the type of pitcher that could really help the Cardinals. First and foremost, he's very talented. Coming into the big leagues, it was expected that he would be good.
But, he has been more dominant than expected. At 32 years old, he's young enough to sign for a few years -- maybe a three- or four-year deal -- without too much risk on the back-end, like some of these six-, seven-, or even eight-year deals pitchers are getting.
On top of this, poaching a star from a rival could never hurt. The Cardinals and Cubs see a lot of each other. St. Louis has gotten a good look at Imanaga and if it could now bring him in, that could be a move that significantly helps without destroying the payroll.
More MLB: Cardinals Catcher May Not Stick Around Despite Impressive Season