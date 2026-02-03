Cardinals Boss Sends Message After Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off a good — but difficult — trade on Monday as the organization sent All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team blockbuster swap, that also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

Reports surfaced throughout the day on Monday and then the organization officially announced the deal on Monday night.

We have completed the following trade with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays: pic.twitter.com/Ue134ZuoWA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 3, 2026

Donovan was the most popular name on the trade block throughout the offseason, but that doesn't mean the deal was easy. The All-Star utility man developed into a homegrown star in St. Louis. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft and worked his way up to the big leagues, won a Gold Glove Award, earned an All-Star nod and became a leader for the organization.

Shortly after the Cardinals announced the deal, St. Louis president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom released a statement about the deal, as shared on X by Tom Ackerman of KMOX Sports.

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"We are pleased that, because of this deal, we will add five more promising young players to the talent pipeline that has always fueled this organization's sustained success," Bloom said. "We believe we've added exciting athleticism and upside on both sides of the ball, with more to come in this summer's draft.

"All of us here are so grateful for Brendan's contributions to the Cardinals and to our community, which will last well beyond his time here. He is first-class as both a player and a person, and that combination is rare. We wish him and his wonderful family well."

Donovan was a great member of the Cardinals. There's no denying that. He played anywhere the team asked of him and did so at an elite level. Now, he heads to Seattle and the Cardinals stock up on prospects. The Cardinals clearly are at a crossroads after the way the last three seasons went. A deal like this to bring in five young guys should be a step in the right direction.

