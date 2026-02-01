Cardinals, Brendan Donovan Market Shifts Thanks to Luis Arráez

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't pull off a big move themselves on Saturday night, but that doesn't mean that they weren't impacted.

Throughout the offseason to this point, the San Francisco Giants have been a team consistently linked to Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan. The Giants, Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners have been the three teams most connected to the utility man. ESPN's Jeff Passan even noted on Friday that the Giants were "still on" Donovan.

"They're still on Brendan Donovan," Passan said of the Giants. "Though the longer that goes without resolution, the likelier he seems to remain in St. Louis, which always has been on the spectrum of potential outcomes, even as the Cardinals have listened on him all winter. If not Donovan, they could turn to Luis Arráez and hope his defense improves. I don't see them matching up with the Cubs on Nico Hoerner at this point."

The Cardinals All-Star has been available

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Passan noted that the Giants could turn to Arráez and they now have. ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported that the Giants and Arráez agreed to terms on a one-year deal on Saturday night.

"The Giants and Luis Arráez are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN," Castillo wrote.

Passan reported that Arráez is expected to play second base full-time over with the Giants.

"Luis Arráez entered this winter looking to play second base full-time, and that’s where the Giants intend to play him, filling out an infield that includes Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman," Passan wrote.

MLB.com's John Denton noted that this move "almost assuredly" takes the Giants out of the Donovan sweepstakes.

"This almost assuredly takes the Giants out of the trade market for Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan," Denton wrote. "The Mariners, Red Sox and Royals have shown interest in trading for Donovan, but they have been unwilling to meet STL’s steep asking price."

That seemingly would take one of the most consistent suitors for Donovan off the market with Spring Training approaching. Arguably, not the best news for St. Louis. The Cardinals have a sky-high asking price for Donovan and now there will be less competition with the Giants turning to Arráez. The Cardinals don't need to trade Donovan. Now, with another suitor likely off the board, it would seem to raise the chances of the All-Star staying.

