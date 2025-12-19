Cardinals, Brendan Donovan Sweepstakes About To Get More Interesting

The St. Louis Cardinals should be watching the trade block closely right now because it appears as though the dam is starting to break.

Reports swirled around all day on Friday about different trades. The Philadelphia Phillies traded Matt Strahm to the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia acquired Kyle Backhus from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Baltimore Orioles got Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays, and that's not even close to the biggest report of the day. The Houston Astros, Rays, and Pittsburgh Pirates were in trade rumors all afternoon centered on a package around All-Star infielder Brandon Lowe. That's what should have the Cardinals' attention.

When/if a deal does get done, Lowe will head over to the Pirates. That would make Brendan Donovan even more appealing on the trade block seeing as Lowe was another All-Star second baseman on the table.

The Cardinals should be very happy right now

Earlier in the week, MLB Network's Jon Morosi joined 710 Seattle Sports' "Wyman & Bob Show" and discussed Donovan specifically with the Seattle Mariners. At the time, Morosi noted that to get Donovan, it would take either Mariners No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson, former Mariners No. 1 prospect Cole Young, or 25-year-old third baseman Ben Williamson to get a deal done.

"The Mariners would prefer Donovan, but the price tag is going to be high," Morosi said. "I just don't see any way that they get Donovan without giving up one of the young infielders. Either Emerson, Young, or Williamson."

With Lowe reportedly heading off the board and already significant competition for Donovan, that should make Chaim Bloom's life even easier to get a massive return for the All-Star utility man.

If the Cardinals could land either Emerson or Young specifically and pair them with Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis would be cooking for the foreseeable future. No deal has gotten done, but St. Louis should be hoping for even more infielders to come off the market only to raise Donovan's price even more.

