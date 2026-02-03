Cardinals Face Key Decision on Standout Reliever After Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

The St. Louis Cardinals made their biggest move of the offseason late on Monday, sending Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in a three-way trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. It's clear now that the Cardinals are engaging in a full rebuild ahead of the 2026 season, and Chaim Bloom will stop at nothing to make sure the path is clear for younger players as they focus on the future.

As for any other trade chips the Cardinals may have, the buzz has quieted down a bit. But there are still players that could be moved, including left-hander JoJo Romero.

However, despite the rebuild, the Cardinals don't desperately need to trade him, and it might be wise to hold onto him until the trade deadline.

Cardinals should keep JoJo Romero for now

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Romero posted a 2.07 ERA last season in 65 appearances out of the bullpen. He helped take over closer duties after Ryan Helsley was traded to the New York Mets at the deadline. But even as the Cardinals engage in a full rebuild, there is value in keeping Romero.

The Cardinals are a young team without all of their veterans, and they need somebody to step into that role and guide the younger players. The bullpen especially is young, and having Romero in the bullpen to serve as a leader makes sense, even if the Cardinals are trying to rebuild.

Besides, they can still do well for him at the deadline. Rental relievers have brought back solid returns in recent years at the deadline, so if Romero puts together a solid campaign with St. Louis, the Cardinals can bring back a few solid prospects for him.

Trading him now wouldn't be a bad idea, but it can't hurt to have another veteran presence around as the young players navigate the new course the Cardinals have charted.

Romero has been with the Cardinals since 2022 and has been one of their top relievers since being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies. They may not be a contender, but Romero is well liked by the fanbase.

Rebuilds can be hard for a fanbase to stomach, but keeping Romero for now could soften the blow of losing some of their key veterans like Donovan. We'll see what Bloom is planning next, but there is value in still having Romero on the roster.

