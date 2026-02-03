Cardinals Have 1 More Move to Make After Brendan Donovan Stunner

The St. Louis Cardinals pressed the rebuild button at the trade deadline last season when they traded Steven Matz, Phil Maton, and Ryan Helsley to a trio of contenders around the league. This offseason, they opted to dive headfirst into the rebuild by trading Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras in a trio of deals earlier this winter.

But the Cardinals' biggest deal came on Monday, when they reportedly agreed to send Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a huge return of prospects.

Donovan is going to fit perfectly with the Mariners. Seattle lost two starting infielders this offseason, but adding Donovan should lessen the blow.

It's the perfect move to push the Cardinals toward a brighter future. They were likely going to lose Donovan at the end of the year either way, so netting a huge haul in return makes much more sense. That leaves the Cardinals with one more move to make this winter: Trading reliever JoJo Romero.

Trading JoJo Romero is the next move for the Cardinals to make

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero (59) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Romero is the next, and like the final, domino to fall in the Cardinals offseason. He's a very talented left-handed reliever, so the Cardinals should have no issue finding suitors that want to add him to their roster.

The New York Yankees are always in the market to add on. They had a bit of a lackluster offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a move like this to improve their roster. Adding Romero would help turn the Yankees' weakness into a strength,

The Boston Red Sox could look to bring him in, too. They already have a high leverage lefty in Aroldis Chapman, but adding Romero wouldn't be a bad idea.

The best landing spot for Romero is the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays bullpen was a huge weakness last season and they've made small moves to improve it this winter. Adding Romero in a big offseason trade would cap off a huge offseason in Toronto.

