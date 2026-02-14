Cardinals Former Top Prospect Entering 'Make Or Break' Season in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals seemed to have struck gold a few years ago as top prospect Jordan Walker surged his way to the big leagues.

But Walker has been underwhelming in his time in St. Louis. Given the fact that the Cardinals are rebuilding, Walker will likely have a longer leash than he would if they were a contending team. But how many chances will the young outfielder get?

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Walker as one of the former top prospects in baseball who's entering a make-or-break season this year.

Cardinals need more production out of Jordan Walker this year

Sep 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"A loud spring performance in 2023 earned Walker a surprise spot on the Opening Day roster, but with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado blocking his path at the corner infield spots, he had to learn the outfield on the fly," Reuter wrote. "He began his MLB career with a 12-game hitting streak, but the Cardinals demoted him back to the minors in late April. Between the defensive transition and consistent yo-yoing back and forth to the minors, his development was seemingly stunted.

"With the Cardinals now in full-scale rebuilding mode, Walker will be the everyday right fielder to start the season, but a change of scenery may still be necessary. Still only 23 years old, he will be arbitration-eligible for the first time next winter, so this could be his last chance to break through in St. Louis."

Walker is loaded with potential and he flashed that in 2023. He posted an OPS+ of 113 across 117 games, but strikeout issues and bad defense kept him from being a positive WAR player.

For the last two years, the Cardinals have held onto his potential as a reason to start him in 162 games, 51 in 2024 and 111 in 2025. But at a certain point, it's about a player's production, not his potential. And Walker isn't producing. He was worth -1.7 WAR last season.

He's still only 23 years old, so the Cardinals may continue giving him chances to turn it around, but at this point, he's seemingly moving in the wrong direction.

