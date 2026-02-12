Cardinals Biggest Spring Training X-Factor Isn’t JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals are kicking off Spring Training and there's going to be a lot to watch out for over the next month or so.

St. Louis will begin Spring Training action on Feb. 21 and Opening Day is scheduled for March 26. Over the next six weeks, there will be roster battles and plenty of ups and downs with this young team as they prepare for the 2026 campaign. As Spring Training has approached, the guy who has gotten the most buzz is No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.

The chatter has been absolutely deserved. He's a non-roster invitee to big league camp with a legit shot at making the team out of camp for Opening Day, depending on how he plays, of course. The hype train is loud around Wetherholt. If he makes the team, he will get plenty of time at either second base or third base and already has sky-high expectations. He arguably isn't the biggest x-factor for the club for Spring Training, though. That should be Jordan Walker.

The Cardinals have a lot to be on the lookout for

Sep 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The hype is loud around Wetherholt. It's almost expected that he's going to come in and play a big role. That's what happens when you're one of the top overall prospects in the game. Walker is someone who at one point was among the top prospects in baseball. Now, he's entering his fourth big league season at just 23 years old, the same age as Wetherholt.

If Walker can finally put it together, that will significantly raise the floor of this team. Again, it's almost expected that Wetherholt is going to come in and thrive alongside Masyn Winn in the infield. Alec Burleson and Iván Herrera also look like core pieces. Walker is someone who has all the potential in the world, but hasn't fully tapped into it yet.

As a rookie, Walker slashed .276/.342/.445 with 16 homers, 51 RBIs, 19 doubles and 51 runs scored in 117 games. His role — and production — have fluctuated over the last two seasons. If he can turn things around and become the big bat in the middle of the order the club needs, this team could surprise some in 2026.

