Cardinals Get Early JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman Infield Updates

Spring Training is just kicking off for the St. Louis Cardinals, but it's already very clear who the guy to watch for the organizaton is.

Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt is in big league camp and will have a real shot at making his big league debut when Opening Day rolls around to kick off the 2026 season. He looked like a future star in his first full season in professional baseball in 2025. Wetherholt slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 109 overall games. He made his way to Triple-A and is one step away. If he plays his cards right over the next month, his time could be imminent.

But with that being said, where could he play? Wetherholt is someone who can play second base, shortstop and third base. Shortstop is already occupied by Masyn Winn, which leaves second base and third base as options. For the Cardinals, they have Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese as options for the two spots, among others.

The Cardinals phenom is someone to watch

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League infielder JJ Wetherholt (26) of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that in infield drills, Wetherholt was getting looks at second base and Gorman was getting looks at third base.

"As Cardinals infielders take their first structured ground ball rotation of spring, Nolan Gorman is stationed at third base and JJ Wetherholt is at second," Jones wrote. "Ramos and Torres with Gorman at third, Fermín, Saggese and Prieto with Wetherholt at second."

It's very early in Spring Training. Over the next six weeks or so, the infield is going to play itself out, but this is a sign of how the club views Wetherholt and Gorman. Both can play second base and third base, but getting the No. 1 prospect at second base and Gorman at third base arguably would be the easiest path forward. Gorman filled in at third base when Nolan Arenado was hurt last offseason. Keeping him there would be an easy path forward. Wetherholt can play all over the place. If Gorman is at third base, Wetherholt's path to the big leagues would be clearest at second base.

