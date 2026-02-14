Cardinals Reportedly Open to Another Splash Before Opening Day

The St. Louis Cardinals have been among the most active teams in baseball over the last few months and it sounds like they are not done looking around.

While breaking down the top-10 questions for St. Louis in Spring Training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals are open to making another move, including a trade.

"No. 10. What’s the next move? Of course, a trade at any point could lead to more questions just as a signing could address one," Goold wrote. "The Cardinals remain interested in signing a right-handed hitting outfielder, though they cannot offer the playing time some of the free agents have sought.

What will the Cardinals do next?

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk is available and offers several of the skills they seek if they pivot to pursue. At the same time, the Cardinals remain open to trade offers that help them continue to collect younger talent. If anything this offseason, they’ve answered whether they’re willing to move on. This spring they can begin to show how they move forward."

If the Cardinals are going to make a move, the trade idea that would make the most sense would be dealing JoJo Romero, if the club is willing to trade pieces off the roster. He had a career year in 2025 and has just one more season of control left. Romero will be a free agent after the 2026 season wraps up.

If the Cardinals are going to add, the most obvious way to do so would be by adding a right-handed bat. President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom already has made it known in Spring Training that he's still open to adding.

"As we look at that, whether it is short-term or long-term," Bloom said. "I have been saying it, but we haven't yet made an acquisition along those lines, but we're continuing to look for that right fit. We do potentially have some opportunities in that outfield. Ideally, it's from the right side but that was going to be something we looked at either way. I don't think [Lars Nootbaar's recovery] really changes that. Lars is kind of progressing more or less how you would have hoped. Had the surgery and it went as expected."

Don't be shocked to see a move on the way.

