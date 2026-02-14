Cardinals' Ixan Henderson Shut Down: What We Know Now

The St. Louis Cardinals have been in camp for just a few days, but it already appears as though there is an injury to monitor.

Unfortunately, it's a part of the game and is something you will see each Spring Training and of course, in the season. It's unfortunate, but No. 19 prospect Ixan Henderson reportedly is dealing with a left flexor strain, according to Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com and shared on X by Adam Akbani of Just Baseball.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Per [Brian Walton], Cardinals top pitching prospect Ixan Henderson suffered a left flexor strain at camp and has been shut down from throwing," Akbani wrote on X on Friday.

The Cardinals hurler was shut down

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on X that Henderson is included in the team's rehab group.

"Pete Hansen and Ixan Henderson are listed with the rehab group on the Cardinals schedule for today. Hopefully we'll get some explanation of that this morning," Jones wrote.

He followed up with an update from Cardinals president Chaim Bloom.

"Bloom says Henderson has a mild flexor strain that cropped up during his ramp ump," Jones wrote on X. "Imaging showed no underlying structural issues with the elbow, but he’s no throw for now. Hansen has some shoulder stiffness, but not serious enough to need imaging. Also no throw for now."

This is still an important injury to monitor moving forward. Henderson is the team's No. 19 prospect and is coming off a huge 2025 season that actually won him the Texas League Pitcher of the Year Award. Henderson made 25 starts for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and logged a 2.59 ERA in 132 innings of work. In 2024, he had a 2.34 ERA in 22 appearances down in the minors, including 17 starts.

Henderson is someone who, if he's healthy, could move through the rest of the Cardinals' system quickly. But any time you hear the word "flexor," it does give pause. But it sounds like right now, the young hurler has avoided the worst-case scenario.

More MLB: Here’s What JJ Wetherholt Has to Do to Make Cardinals, Per Insider