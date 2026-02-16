Cardinals Getting First Look at Starting Infield of Future

The St. Louis Cardinals have gone through some major changes this offseason. In fact, they've traded away three of their four starting infielders as well as their best pitcher.

Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were sent to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a haul of prospects in two separate deals. Later on, Nolan Arenado was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Finally, Brendan Donovan was sent to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team blockbuster.

This offseason has completely changed the look of the present-day Cardinals, but it's also completely changed the look of the future.

With big league spring training beginning to take off, the Cardinals are getting their first look at the future of their infield. On Monday, it began to take shape.

JJ Wetherholt, Alec Burleson headline Cardinals infield of the future

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League infielder JJ Wetherholt (26) of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

St. Louis sports reporter Tamar Sher provided an update on what appears to be the top candidate at each position around the infield. The Cardinals had Alec Burleson at first base, top prospect JJ Wetherholt at second base, defensive wizard Masyn Winn at shortstop, and Nolan Gorman at third base. This is likely the future of the Cardinals infield, barring any struggles acorss the board.

Burleson is the clear answer to replace Contreras at first base. Burleson was one of the better hitters in the National League last season, which led to him earning his first career Silver Slugger award. He finished the season with an .801 OPS and a 125 OPS+ in 139 games. While Burleson was only worth 1.8 WAR, he's looking to take the next step this season.

Wetherholt is the most talked about name in St. Louis right now. He's dominated the minor leagues and is the top candidate to take over Donovan's spot at second base.

Winn took a massive step back at the plate last season, but won his first Gold Glove. He's a staple in the Cardinals lineup, but they're going to need him to post an OPS+ better than 90 if he wants to make a big impact for the team.

Gorman has struggled mightily over the last two seasons, posting OPS+'s of 87 and 88, respectively. He's also been worth around 0.0 WAR in each of the last two seasons. He has the power potential, but if he can't tap into it, his starting time at third base could be short lived.

