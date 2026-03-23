Cardinals Have One Big Decision to Make Before Opening Day

The St. Louis Cardinals arguably have just one more legit roster competition to sort out. Who is going to be the team's left fielder moving forward until Lars Nootbaar is ready to roll?

St. Louis has already finalized its starting rotation and bullpen. The five-man starting rotation will be Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy. The eight-man bullpen will feature Ryan Stanek, JoJo Romero, Justin Bruihl, Riley O'Brien, Matt Svanson, Chris Roycroft, George Soriano and Matt Pushard.

The Cardinals have to finalize the position-player side of things now with just four days to go until Opening Day on March 26. The four guys to watch over the next few days arguably are Nelson Velázquez, Thomas Saggese, José Fermín and Nathan Church. Of this group, the guy who arguably has earned a role above all else is Velázquez. There are few players in Spring Training in general who have been hotter than Velázquez. He has slashed .357/.449/.667 with a 1.116 OPS, four homers, 10 RBIs, seven RBIs, one double and eight runs scored in 15 games played.

The Cardinals have a decision to make

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez (88) throws a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

He was talked about a lot heading into Spring Training, despite the fact that he was a non-roster invitee. After trading Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals are lacking right-handed power. There are few with as much as Velázquez from the right side and he has proven that throughout camp.

Church has slashed .289/.413/.447 with one homer in 16 games played. Saggese has slashed .316/.381/.526 in seven games played. Fermín has slashed .160/.218/.180 in 19 games played. Velázquez arguably should be on the Opening Day roster and if only one other guy from this group makes it, arguably that should be Saggese. He has been getting action in the outfield throughout camp and can provide depth all across the infield. Saggese very well could be the team's next super utility guy, although he hasn't spent as much time in camp after heading over to the World Baseball Classic.

After left field, the Cardinals are pretty much set. Victor Scott II will be in center field and Jordan Walker should be in right field. Alec Burleson will be at first base, JJ Wetherholt is extremely likely to be at second base, Masyn Winn will be at shortstop and Nolan Gorman will be at third base. Ramón Urías certainly is likely to be on the bench for the club. The Cardinals are also loaded at catcher with Pedro Pagés, Yohel Pozo and Iván Herrera. St. Louis is close to having the roster fully ready to go. It just has to get left field right now.