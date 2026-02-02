Cardinals Hit Big, Landed Huge Return in Brendan Donovan Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have been in the middle of a rebuild for a few months now, but they recently made their biggest move yet.

The Cardinals traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox earlier this offseason. Shortly after those moves, they traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the biggest move happened on Monday, when the Cardinals agreed to a deal that will send Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was one of the first to report the trade, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the final trade. Nightengale reported the Cardinals would land Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tai Peete, Colton Ledbetter, and a Comp B draft pick when the deal becomes official. The Mariners would land Donovan while the Tampa Bay Rays would land infielder Ben Williamson.

Cardinals fans should be thrilled with the return in the Brendan Donovan deal

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Jurrangelo Cijntje after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the 15th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cijntje, 22, is one of the most intriguing prospects in all of baseball for one simple reason: He's a switch pitcher.

The 22-year-old is likely going to pitch right handed more often than anything, but he can still dial it up to over 90 miles-per-hour with the left hand. He put together a very solid campaign last season with the Mariners, but will look to build on it in St. Louis.

Peete, 20, seems more like a project than anything. He was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but he struggled quite a bit last season. Still, he has all the tools to be an incredible big league outfielder. The 20-year-old has good power, speed, and defense, which makes him one of the higher potential players in the Cardinals farm system.

Ledbetter, 24, has put together a few solid seasons in the minor leagues. He wasn't great last year, but he has the tools to be successful if the Cardinals can get the most out of his bat.

The addition of the Comp B pick is the perfect cherry on top of a great trade for the Cardinals. Time will tell if this trade return pans out the way it could.

