Cardinals Insider Lays Out Team’s Perfect Next Move

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this winter, transitioning into a rebuild instead of focusing on contending in 2026. All of their major trade chips, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan are gone, and the team has decided to get younger.

However, they still want to make an addition, particularly a right-handed bat. That would help balance out the roster with all of the left-handed bats in the lineup. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently talked about what they are looking for in the right-handed bat they might target, and what other options they might have.

What Cardinals are looking for

Jul 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view as the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres benches clear after first baseman Willson Contreras (40) was hit by a pitch from starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The right-handed bat is of interest to them. Some of this does have that trickle-down to where does [Ivan] Herrera fit. Is he the catcher or is he a left fielder, or do they need to look at Alec Burleson and Herrera some at first base to get that bat in the lineup?" Goold said.

"They would like to add a right-handed bat who at least has outfield on the resume. They've also looked at first base on the resume."

The Cardinals had interest in Miguel Andujar, who fits that role, but he ultimately signed with the San Diego Padres, so he is no longer an option. But there are a few still out there that make sense.

If they want somebody that fits both the outfield and first base need, Rhys Hoskins could be a perfect fit. First base is his primary position, but he can also play a little left field, so there could be a fit there. Former Cardinals Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham are also available.

But the Cardinals seem to have a clear idea of what they want in an addition, but a lot depends on what happens with Herrera. The Cardinals want his bat in the lineup, but both Pedro Pages and Jimmy Crooks are better defensive catchers, so that could lead to Herrera playing first base or in the outfield, which could give them what they need internally.

Adding a right-handed bat via free agency would be smart, but they do have a lot of options with some of the internal pieces that they currently have, so we'll see how everything shakes out in spring training.

