Cardinals' Next Steps After Outfield Target Joins Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals still have one move left to make this offseason after trading away veterans Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras. They still need a right-handed bat that can play in the outfield.

They had interest in Miguel Andujar, but unfortunately, he chose to sign with the San Diego Padres. Now, the Cardinals options are a little more limited. They also had interest in Austin Hays before he ultimately signed with the Chicago White Sox.

With those two targets now off the board, the Cardinals are going to have to pivot. Here is what they could do next.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What's next for Cardinals?

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) slaps hands with Kansas City Royals first base coach Damon Hollins (39) after getting on first base during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With Andujar now off the board, the Cardinals are going to have to pivot if they want to add a right-handed hitting outfielder. The most obvious option would be former Cardinal Randal Grichuk. He brings some power from the right side of the plate and can play all three outfield positions.

He hit just .228 with nine home runs with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals last year, but a change of scenery could help him a little bit. Another potential option is veteran Tommy Pham, who is also a former Cardinal, having been drafted and developed by the organization.

Both options would make sense for a team that needs a little bit of pop from the right side, and they are the most obvious fits with Andujar now off the board. It shouldn't take more than a one-year deal to land either one, and both could benefit from playing in a familiar environment.

But with spring training close, the Cardinals are going to have to act quickly if they want to still add to this roster. They aren't expected to contend in 2026, so fans shouldn't expect anything crazy, but that doesn't mean that they should be done adding pieces to the puzzle.

Andujar was the best option still available, but now that he's gone, Grichuk and Pham both make a lot of sense for the rebuilding Cardinals. It will be interesting to see where they land in their search for outfield help, but options are a little bit more limited now.

2026 may be a rough year, but whoever they sign for outfield depth could also become a trade chip at the deadline.

More MLB: Cardinals Rumor Mill Shifts to 6-Year Veteran After Brendan Donovan