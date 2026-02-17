Cardinals Insider Reveals Injury Update, Pitching Plans for Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering 2026 without much pressure after they engaged in a fire sale this past offseason. They are in full rebuild mode and will be focusing almost exclusively on the future rather than the present. There are a lot of question marks, but it's going to be a different type of season in St. Louis than fans are used to.

Pitching is going to be the most interesting piece of the puzzle. They have a clear idea of who they want to lead their rotation, but in the bullpen, things are less clear, and have gotten murkier thanks to an injury update from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Where Cardinals' pitching staff stands

Sep 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Riley O'Brien is dealing with a leg soreness, possibly an injury, and the question the Cardinals are discussing today is what that means for WBC, per official. Will update," Goold posted on X.



"Matthew Liberatore will start Saturday for the Cardinals as they open Grapefruit League play."

Fortunately for O'Brien, it is not an arm injury, which always has the potential to take a pitcher out for a whole season, so it shouldn't be too much of a setback. However, it might be enough for the veteran right-hander to have to miss the World Baseball Classic.

He would be the latest casualty in the WBC for the Cardinals. Catcher and designated hitter Ivan Herrera is being forced to sit out due to insurance issues. O'Brien is currently set to play for Team Korea, but this leg injury could force him out of the WBC.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Cardinals are set with Liberatore leading the rotation going forward. He might ultimately be the one on track to start Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 26. The team's rotation is at least looking clear.

However, they'll have to await the word on O'Brien as he recovers from his leg soreness. If it isn't too bad, he should be good to go for the WBC, but if it is indeed an injury, he might ultimately be forced to sit out. We'll see what the next few weeks brings for the Cardinals.

The Classic begins on Wednesday, March 4, and O'Brien will hopefully be ready to go by then.

