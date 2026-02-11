Cardinals Landed Potential Superstar Pitcher in Brendan Donovan Deal
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals have made some huge additions this offseason, but it's come at a cost. They've traded away a slew of veterans including Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras.
But the biggest move the Cardinals made was a deal that sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners for a trade package centered around switch pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje. The Cardinals have bolstered their farm system quite a bit this winter.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently ranked Cijntje one of the top prospects in all of baseball while sharing quite a lot of high praise for the young switch pitcher. He seems to have all the right tools to be an ace of the future.
Jurrangelo Cijntje has the makings of a future ace in St. Louis
"Cijntje, best known for being a switch-pitcher who can clear 90 mph with either arm, was Seattle's first-round pick in 2024," Anderson wrote. "He reached Double-A in his first full professional season despite some underwhelming numbers that make it clear his future is exclusively as a right-hander.
"Indeed, he surrendered a .618 OPS and recorded a nearly 20% strikeout-minus-walk rate throwing righty, as opposed to 1.117 OPS and more walks than strikeouts as a lefty. Cijntje will be just dandy when and if he gives up on the novelty act: he has a sneaky good right-handed fastball as well as a swing-and-miss breaker that ought to result in a middle-of-the-rotation future. "
There were rumors that Cijntje would begin using just his right arm to pitch, but during his first day with the Cardinals in camp, he featured explosive stuff with both arms. This ability makes him one of the more intriguing players of this generation.
If Cijntje is able to find consistency with both arms, he could very quickly become one of the better young pitchers in the game. The ability to always have the advantage over the hitter is invaluable, especially considering the fact that most lefties struggle against southpaw pitching.
Either way, the Donovan trade seems to be one of the better moves of St. Louis' offseason. The Cardinals should begin reaping the benefits in the coming years.
More MLB: Cardinals May Not Be Done Making Blockbuster Moves Just Yet
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org