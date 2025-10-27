Cardinals Linked To $15 Million Veteran Pitcher: Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly opting for a rebuild right now, which has sparked a lot of rumors over the last few weeks.
The Cardinals are likely going to explore some trades with a few of their top players. They could entertain the idea of trading some valuable assets in order to add more top prospects with longer team control. This would set the Cardinals up for a lot of success in the future, as their core is rather young at this point.
But the Cardinals could also add to the roster to help lean into this rebuild. There's a chance they could dive into free agency and add a veteran or two in order to help the roster win a few games throughout the rough first season or two.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of the Athletic listed the Cardinals as one of the best fits for Chicago Cubs free agent pitcher Brad Keller this offseason. Bowden also projected the righty would sign for $15 million over two years.
Cardinals could add in free agency as they rebuild
"After a career spent mostly in the rotation with Kansas City, Keller made 14 of his 16 appearances in 2024 out of the bullpen, splitting the season between the White Sox and Red Sox. This year, he was in the bullpen full-time after joining the Cubs. He embraced the role, appearing in 68 games and posting an impressive 2.94 FIP, while being an integral part of the Cubs’ bullpen success. He’s set himself up for a bright future as a high-leverage reliever."
The Cardinals could look to add Keller if he'd come as affordable as two years and $15 million. Given the righty's track record, the Cardinals could look to trade him at the trade deadline in the same way they did with Phil Maton.
This would help the Cardinals stay competitive while they rebuild while also adding assets to the team.
Keller is a solid righty and he's coming off a very good season with the rival Cubs. Stealing him from Chicago and adding him to the roster in St. Louis could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals.
