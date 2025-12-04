Cardinals Linked To Former Rangers Starter As Pitching Search Continues

The St. Louis Cardinals are doing things a bit differently this offseason. For the first time in decades, they have entered a rebuild and will be focusing on the future rather than the present.

Chaim Bloom will be busy making trades at the Winter Meetings next week, but free agent additions may happen too. They need a starting pitcher after trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox.

John Denton of MLB.com outlined what fans should be expecting from the team this winter and who they might target. One pitcher he listed was right-hander Tyler Mahle, who spent 2025 with the Texas Rangers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

How Tyler Mahle Fits With The Cardinals

Sep 25, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (51) throws the ball during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mahle has struggled with injuries the past several years, so it might be a bit of a gamble for Bloom to try and sign him. However, when he was healthy, he went 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts.

The 31-year-old right-hander is a solid, middle-of-the-rotation starter that can eat innings when he’s healthy and can take the ball every fifth day for a team that needs help in its rotation.

He isn’t an ace, but the Cardinals won’t be targeting the top-level starters this offseason unless their markets move slow. Without Gray, the Cardinals need another veteran arm in the mix, and Mahle has a solid track record.

He won’t be an expensive free agent, which makes him an ideal fit for the Cardinals as they try to focus on the future and getting themselves through the 2026 season. St. Louis could give him a one-year deal and possibly trade him at the deadline if they aren’t in contention.

It could be the type of low-risk, high-reward signing that Bloom would typically make rather than splurging on a high-priced free agent. Mahle is a value arm that could make sense for the Cardinals as they look for veterans to fill spots and cover innings.

The Winter Meetings will be a busy time for Bloom and the Cardinals, and the Cardinals will be a very interesting team to watch as the meetings unfold. There is a lot of work for Bloom to do, but if he can find the right free agents and make the right trades, fans will continue to support him.

More MLB: Why Chaim Bloom’s New Approach Is Exactly What The Cardinals Need