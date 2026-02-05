Cardinals Linked to Pair of Veteran Hitters as Offseason Nears Its End

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a productive offseason, though not in the conventional sense. Instead of adding, they have been tearing down their roster and trading veterans to land prospects for the future. Earlier this week, they completed a trade to send Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.

However, insider Jeff Jones reports that the Cardinals aren't done just yet and would like to add a right-handed hitting outfielder to fortify their depth.

The team could use a little more offense following the trades. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports mentioned two potential fits that would make sense for the rebuilding Cardinals.

Cardinals aren't done yet

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) slaps hands with Kansas City Royals first base coach Damon Hollins (39) after getting on first base during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"As it stands, the Cardinals have an outfield depth chart projected to include Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker, and Nathan Church. Three of those four batters, or everyone but Walker, is a lefty, suggesting the Cardinals could be in the market for adding another righty to the mix. Some potential free-agent targets, then, include Randal Grichuk and Miguel Andujar," Anderson wrote.

Andujar is probably the Cardinals' best bet if they want somebody who can boost the lineup after losing some key pieces. He hit .318/.352/.470 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI and an .822 OPS with the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds last season. He can also play a little third base, which helps after the loss of Nolan Arenado.

But Grichuk also makes sense. He struggled in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, slashing .228/.273/.401 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and a .674 OPS. However, he is a former Cardinal, so he knows the lay of the land in St. Louis.

Neither player should cost too much for St. Louis. It should only take a one-year deal to land one of them, so it will be interesting to see where the Cardinals land in their search for a right-handed hitting outfielder. Another bat could help balance out their roster a little bit, even as they rebuild.

They still are full of lefty hitters, so it makes sense to bring in a right-handed bat. Andujar is probably their best bet, but Grichuk would also make sense for the Cardinals as they look to continue their rebuild and set their roster up for the future.

