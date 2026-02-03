2 Reasons to Have Hope for 2026 Cardinals after Brendan Donovan Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals finally moved their top trade chip on Monday, sending All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a few top prospects. The rebuild is fully underway in St. Louis, and that will likely lead to the team struggling in 2026, more so than even 2025.

But the good thing is that the Cardinals have finally picked a direction, and while it isn't ideal, there are still reasons for optimism in St. Louis, even if that doesn't translate to success in 2026.

Here are two reasons for fans to be excited despite the rebuild.

The pitching is deeper throughout the system

Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For the past several years, the Cardinals haven't been able to develop much pitching. There have been a few cases of pitchers emerging as legitimate options in the Major Leagues, but for the most part, they haven't had much success there.

Fortunately, they acquired Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts in two of the deals they made this offseason, and a top pitching prospect from Seattle for Donovan in Jurrangelo Cijntje.

Not having Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation hurts, so the pitching isn't necessarily going to be any better in 2026 than it was in 2025. But the additions of Dustin May and Ryne Stanek should at least help, and in case of an injury, there is much more depth to choose from than in recent years.

Matthew Liberator should also be better after a full year in the starting rotation, so if he can take the next step, the future suddenly looks a lot brighter for St. Louis.

JJ Wetherholt

Feb 25, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (87) prepares for batting practice before a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With Donovan gone, second base is now cleared for JJ Wetherholt. If he is as good as advertised, then the Cardinals will have a true star on their hands very soon. He is the player St. Louis should be building around, and hopes are high for him to become a superstar.

He alone won't save the Cardinals from a rough 2026 season, but he can at least ignite a little bit of hope for the future, and as long as that happens, the Cardinals could be looking towards greener pastures very soon.

The future is in Chaim Bloom's hands, but Wetherholt could provide some moments of joy for a frustrated fanbase.

