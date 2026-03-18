Cardinals Quietly Make Opening Day Starting Rotation Decision

It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals have made their decision on the Opening Day starting rotation.

After an offseason full of additions, the Cardinals entered camp with a handful of rotation options. Six hurlers specifically have been under a microscope in contention for Opening Day spots: Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and Richard Fitts. Hunter Dobbins was acquired from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, but has been worked along slowly after tearing his ACL last season.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals seemingly made their decision by optioning Fitts down to the minors, per his official MLB.com profile.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared the news on X while noting that the Cardinals haven't commented quite yet.

The Cardinals hurler is going down to the minors

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"According the MiLB transactions, the Cardinals have optioned Richard Fitts to Class AAA Memphis today," Goold wrote. "Team has not commented. That settles the five-man rotation. ... Cardinals rotation to open the season, order TBD: Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Dustin May, RHP, Michael McGreevy, RHP, Andre Pallante, RHP, [and] Kyle Leahy, RHP. Fitts to Memphis in likely 'McGreevy role' opens spot to keep one more of the right-handed relievers jousting for a bullpen spot."

It was at least a question early on if the Cardinals would roll with a six-man rotation. Clearly, that is not the plan for now. Fitts is someone with electric stuff and should get a shot in the rotation at some point in 2026. In Spring Training Fitts logged a 5.79 ERA across 9 1/3 innings of work.

Fitts has made 15 big league appearances so far in his young career and has a 3.97 ERA to show for it. With Fitts seemingly optioned, that confirms that Pallante and Leahy will be in the rotation. Leahy had a 3.07 ERA in 62 appearances in 2025 for St. Louis. Pallante struggled in the rotation, but has been great in camp with a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings pitched.

The Cardinals' rotation is young and there are options down in the minors, starting with Fitts. Overall, the Cardinals are trending in the right direction.