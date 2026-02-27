Cardinals May Have Next Brendan Donovan on Their Hands

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away one super utility man this offseason in Brendan Donovan and may already have another on their hands.

Donovan was traded to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays after months of rumors about a potential deal. From the beginning of the offseason, the Mariners were connected to Donovan and ultimately they were able to get a deal over the finish line. St. Louis didn't give him up lightly, though. Donovan can play all over the field, is just 29 years old and is coming off an All-Star nod. The Cardinals had a high asking price and ended up getting Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tai Peete, Colton Ledbetter and two Competitive Balance Round B picks.

With Donovan out the door, the Cardinals traded away someone who gave the organization flexibility because, in a pinch, he could play pretty much anywhere and still give the club an above-average bat in the lineup. That's tough to replace. But one guy who has emerged as an option to do so this offseason has been Thomas Saggese.

Thomas Saggese is someone to watch

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese (25) waits to hit during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Saggese was acquired in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the Texas Rangers back in 2023. The 23-year-old made his big league debut in 2024 and saw some time at second base, shortstop and third base. In 2025, he played in 82 games and slashed .258/.299/.342 with two homers and 25 RBIs while getting time at second base, shortstop and third base once again.

In Spring Training, he has been working to give the club even more flexibility and has gotten time in the outfield as well. Saggese opened up about expanding his positions and said all of the right things, as transcribed by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

“I think it will be very good for me — and hopefully the team — to just be able to move me wherever and get in games like that,” Saggese said, as transcribed by Saggese. “I got in a lot of games last year just because I could play around the infield, so to now be able to play in the outfield, if I can get plugged in anywhere and hopefully be above average, I feel like that's huge. Every team needs a guy like that.”

Another thing Saggese brings to the table is the fact that he's a right-handed hitter. With Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras out there door this offseason, the Cardinals are lacking righties. Mix that with the fact that Saggese is expanding to the outfield and it could be a big year ahead for the 23-year-old.