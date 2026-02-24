Cardinals New Gold Glover Reveals Why He Came to St. Louis

Ramón Urías seems to fit the St. Louis Cardinals like a glove, and he felt the same way about how the organization suited his needs as a seven-year veteran.

Urías has some accolades to his name, mainly his Gold Glove at third base in 2022 with the Baltimore Orioles, plus 11.2 bWAR in his first 541 major league games. But he was coming off a below-average offensive season, and given that it took him until Saturday to finalize a guaranteed contract, he clearly didn't have the most enticing market this winter.

Urías sounded off on his fit with the Cardinals on Sunday, and his reasoning reflected why St. Louis fans should have confidence that the low-risk signing will pay reasonable dividends.

Urías seeking full-circle moment in St. Louis

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) throws the ball to first to record an out against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Urías first made the obvious concession that the one-year, $2 million guarantee he got from St. Louis was probably the most secure financial commitment he was going to get, and with the Cardinals not widely expected to contend, he'll likely get reasonably consistent playing time.

“I think it's a good opportunity to show that I can still stay in the big leagues,” Urías said, per Brian Murphy of MLB.com.

Urías was also a Cardinals farmhand for two years, before he was designated for assignment in February of 2020 and claimed by the Orioles. Part of his motivation this year is to close the circle on that first stint and finally lace up his cleats for St. Louis in the majors.

"I always had that on the back of my mind, so thankfully I can accomplish that now,” Urías said, per Murphy. “It was one of the main reasons. The Cardinals are a team with great history. Always been a great team. It was an easy choice.”

As he looks to prove he belongs in the league beyond his age-32 season, Urías will also have a hand in ushering in the next generation of Cardinals infielders, so he really has a chance to make a lasting impact on an organization that helped him achieve his goals.

