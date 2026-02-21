Cardinals ‘Closing In’ on Gold Glove Signing: Full Breakdown

The St. Louis Cardinals have been looking for a right-handed bat and it sounds like the club is close to getting exactly what they have been looking for.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on Friday that St. Louis was "closing in" on a deal with six-year big league veteran Ramón Urías.

"Sources say free agent INF Ramón Urías met with the Cardinals today and is closing in on a deal," Jones wrote. "Originally signed by St. Louis as a free agent from Mexico, the 31-year-old righty had 11 HR and a .675 OPS for Baltimore and Houston in 2025."

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) throws the ball to first to record an out against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A deal hasn't been officially announced by the club as of writing, but this is the type of move that can help the organization as a whole. Urías is 31 years old and has played in the majors for the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros. He has won a Gold Glove Award throughout his career and is a career .257 hitter in 541 big league games.

It's somewhat surprising that he has been available as long as he has. Urías was a 2.2-WAR player in 2025 in 112 games played for Baltimore and Houston. He slashed .241/.292/.384 with 11 homers, 44 RBIs and 17 doubles. He also got time at first base, second base and third base. Urías has experience at shortstop as well.

What makes him stand out as a potential addition for the club is the fact that he has some first base under his belt. Not a lot, but enough. The Cardinals have given a few guys looks over at first base in Spring Training, along with Alec Burleson. One guy who has gotten some time is Yohel Pozo. But the Cardinals don't have a clear No. 2 first baseman right now. So, getting someone with experience at the position and who is a solid defender overall doesn't hurt.

If this deal gets to the finish line, it arguably will be another good one by Chaim Bloom and the front office overall.

