Cardinals-Red Sox Trade Explained: Why Hunter Dobbins Is Big Addition

The St. Louis Cardinals have yet another young starting pitcher for fans to be excited about.

Chaim Bloom has been leading the organization for just a few months at this point as the president of baseball operations but a trend has emerged. The Cardinals want as much young pitching as possible. St. Louis traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke. Fitts is someone who can help the rotation as soon as Opening Day. Clarke was Boston's No. 5 prospect and has massive upside, although he's likely another full year away at least.

The Cardinals signed Dustin May -- who was one of the youngest free agent starting pitchers on the open market -- and made it clear that they were interested in adding more. On Sunday, the club did so. St. Louis agreed to trade Willson Contreras and cash to Boston in exchange for Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo, and Blake Aita. Dobbins got his first big league experience in 2025 and Fajardo and Aita are two starting pitching prospects.

The Cardinals got a solid deal done

Let's take a look specifically at Dobbins, though. Cardinals fans are getting a 26-year-old hurler who showed promise in 2025. He made 13 total appearances, including 11 starts, and had a 4.13 ERA and 45-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 innings pitched.

He won't be a free agent until 2032. So, if things work out, he's a guy who can be around the organization for years to come.

Dobbins gets the ball on the ground, as shown by his 78th percentile ranking in ground ball rate. He also finished the 2025 season in the 75th percentile in barrel rate, 74th percentile in walk rate, and 69th percentile in fastball velocity.

His rookie season was cut short in July as he tore his ACL covering first base.

If healthy, he's another guy who can help this young rotation. Right now, the rotation has Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, May, Fitts, Dobbins, and other options like Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante.

