Cardinals No. 7 Prospect Sent Down to Minor League Camp

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a second round of Spring Training roster cuts on Monday and it's clear that the decisions are starting to get pretty difficult.

On Monday, the Cardinals sent down No. 4 prospect Joshua Báez after an explosive camp that really raised some eyebrows. He may not make the club out of camp, but he showed throughout camp that his time is coming. The Cardinals need a right-handed power bat. If he can carry this momentum into the minors to kick off the 2026 season, his time will come sooner rather than later.

He wasn't the only guy sent down on Monday, though. St. Louis announced five Spring Training roster cuts in general, including No. 7 prospect Quinn Mathews.

The Cardinals flamethrower is on the MLB doorstep

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) and catcher Pedro Pages (43) arrive to the dugout before theme against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

We have made the following roster moves.



Our Spring Training roster now stands at 46 players. pic.twitter.com/cOMqahpF7F — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 9, 2026

Like Báez, Mathews is another guy who has impressed in camp. He made three appearances and logged a 5.14 ERA while allowing four earned runs in seven innings pitched. That doesn't sound great. But, more importantly, his velocity has been back. Mathews has flashed an explosive fastball in Spring Training. He was the team's No. 2 prospect in 2025, but an injury slowed his momentum. In 2025, he logged a 3.73 ERA overall in 24 appearances, including 22 at the Triple-A level.

Mathews is someone who is right on the doorstep to the majors. The Cardinals are fortunately loaded with young pitching right now. Mathews has dropped and is the club's No. 7 prospect right now. While he may be going down to the minors right now, he's going to be someone to watch early on this season. Mathews looked explosive. Going down to the minors right now isn't a bad thing. It will allow him to continue to build up innings without being impacted by the guys really in the mix for a rotation spot.

But if an injury pops up, he should be the next guy on the list. Right now, Mathews is going down to minor league camp. But he's someone who very well could end up making his big league debut in 2026 if he pitches down in the minors to kick off the season like he did in Spring Training.