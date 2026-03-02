Cardinals Once-Elite Prospect Has Newfound Path to MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make before Opening Day gets here and the bullpen certainly fits that description.

The position player side of things is much easier for the Cardinals than the pitching side. The rotation has a handful of guys duking it out for just a few spots. The same can be said about the bullpen. The bullpen is the area of the club that arguably is the least clear with just under one month to go until Opening Day. But that could be a good thing for some. For example, MLB.com's Will Leitch predicted that former Cardinals top prospect Tink Hence will crack the Opening Day roster in the bullpen.

Will the former top prospect make the MLB roster?

"Bullpen (8): Justin Bruihl, Luis Gastelum, Tink Hence, Riley O’Brien, JoJo Romero, George Soriano, Ryne Stanek, Matt Svanson," Leitch wrote. "The Cardinals will be shuffling guys in and out of the bullpen all year, but there’s reason to have optimism here. Bloom has reportedly been a big part of finding bullpen arms the last few years, even while serving under John Mozeliak, and you can see his stamp on pitchers like O’Brien and Svanson. The only real locks here, allowing for health, are O’Brien (his calf permitting), Romero (who will be auditioning for a trade all year), Stanek and Svanson.

"There is likely another spot that is Bruihl’s to lose, given that he’d be the second lefty out of the ‘pen. Everything else is kind of a guess, but I’ll be bold and save two spots for unconventional picks. First there’s Hence, whose prospect bloom has long faded -- thanks mainly to repeated injuries -- but who has the sort of power arm that could be worth an ambitious swing on Opening Day, particularly now that they’re shifting him away from starting."

The Cardinals already announced that Hence would be moving to the bullpen for the foreseeable future. Arguably, this is the best thing for him anyway. Hence is someone who has massive upside, but injuries have limited him throughout his young career so far. There was a time when he was the club's No. 1 prospect and some thought he could be a star in the big league rotation. Now he's the No. 16 prospect, but he is just 23 years old.

There's nothing wrong with the bullpen. If the move keeps him healthy, he has the tools to be very successful in short-term stints. He has a 70-grade changeup and 55-grade fastball. That would play out of the bullpen.