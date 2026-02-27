One-Time Cardinals Top Prospect Facing Uphill Roster Fight

The St. Louis Cardinals are under one month away from kicking off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

It feels like yesterday that the 2025 season came to an end. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of a few months for St. Louis. Any time there is no baseball, it's not a great time. For the Cardinals, it was a transformational offseason full of trades. Finally, we're under one month away from talking about regular season baseball, rather than the various moves the team could or should make.

There is baseball to talk about right now, although not regular season action, of course. Spring Training games are in full swing right now. Spring Training action gives fans the opportunity to see the big league guys in action while preparing for the season and also prospects trying to make the jump to the majors. One interesting story in camp has been the fact that former top prospect Tink Hence is transitioning to the bullpen. There was a time when Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker graduated from prospect status when Hence was the team's No. 1 overall prospect. Injuries have played a significant role on his young career and he has dropped down to No. 16.

The Cardinals hurler moved to the bullpen

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tink Hence (30) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When healthy, Hence has big-time talent. He's also just 23 years old. It'll be interesting to see if Hence can make the jump to the majors in 2026 with his new role, but Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat made it sound like Opening Day will be an uphill battle for Hence as he tries to make his big league debut.

"There is no shortage of options in camp to fill out the right side of the bullpen," Jones wrote. "Riley O’Brien, Ryne Stanek and Matt Svanson are set to be key contributors, Matt Pushard and George Soriano can’t be moved off the roster without risk of losing them, and a clutch of players including Ryan Fernandez, Gordon Graceffo and Chris Roycroft have all pitched substantial innings in the big league bullpen in recent seasons.

"That’s before reaching Luis Gastelum, the talk of camp — and beyond — with an outrageous bending changeup that has bedeviled every hitter who’s seen it. None of that points to Hence heading north to St. Louis when the season begins, but there will be every opportunity to grow into that spot as the months roll on. In fact, the team is quietly counting on that outcome, and moving him to the bullpen is an essential part of making that happen."

On down side for Hence, it doesn't sound like Hence will make the big league team for Opening Day, based on Jones' report. But on the bright side, this transition to the bullpen can give him a faster path in general.

The Cardinals spent the offseason adding young, pitching talent. At this point, the Cardinals are pretty loaded with rotation options, and that doesn't even include guys like Quinn Matthews or Liam Doyle, who will have their opportunities at some point. A move to the bullpen may not be what the Cardinals once envisioned with Hence, but that doesn't mean it is a negative.