Cardinals' Owner Shares Important Insight on Oli Marmol's Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals made an important move on Sunday morning, choosing to extend manager Oli Marmol through the 2028 season while also giving him a club option for 2029. The team is in a rebuild, so it's going to be a while before they contend again, but Marmol will be around for the next several years.

Chaim Bloom announced after his introductory press conference last offseason that Marmol would stay for at least the 2026 season. Some fans may not be happy with this move, but owner Bill DeWitt Jr. recently discussed what led to it and why the Cardinals signed off on it.

Cardinals' owner explains Marmol extension

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“We wanted to make sure that everyone knew that Oli is our guy long term. I think it’s very helpful rather than someone on the end of their term, and frankly, we wanted to lock him up, too," DeWitt said.

Ultimately, the Cardinals made the right call extending Marmol. It didn't make sense to let his contract expire and replace him with another manager next season, especially while they're rebuilding. But this is certainly a good reason to keep him around.

Bloom gave him a vote of confidence by keeping him after the 2025 season, so it's clear that he was at least on board with having him back. But it does make sense to have him in the dugout for the next few years.

He has proven that he was worthy of his original contract extension in 2024, guiding them to an 83-win season despite there being plenty of holes in the roster. He also kept the Cardinals mathematically alive until the final three games of the regular season in 2025.

Marmol has found a way to get the most out of his roster despite there being issues. By no means do they have a perfect roster, and they likely won't for the next several years. However, it's still important to note that Marmol has found a way to get the absolute best out of his players, and that shouldn't go unnoticed.

So, DeWitt's comments ultimately make sense, and they show that Marmol has the full backing of the organization and will continue to have their support for the next several years. We'll see what Marmol can do with this extension, but it's very clear that the Cardinals have a lot of faith in him and want to see him lead the club forward.