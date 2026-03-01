Cardinals Double Down on Oli Marmol With Jackpot Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals arguably had a strong offseason but didn't stop there. The club made yet another positive decision on Sunday by reportedly agreeing to terms on a two-year extension with manager Oli Marmol, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Breaking: Cardinals and manager Oli Marmol have agreed to a two-year extension, a source tells The Post-Dispatch," Goold wrote. "New contract for careerlong Cardinal begins after this season for 2027-2028 and also includes a club option for 2029."

It has been an open question over the last few months whether the Cardinals would get an extension done with Marmol. Both sides showed interest in the possibility and now they reportedly have gotten the deal done.

The Cardinals made a great move

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA: St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After an offseason of turnover and getting the roster younger, this is a phenomenal move by the organization. The 2026 season may not be great from a standings point of view, but the future is bright. The Cardinals have young talent all over the place and now it's just a matter of seeing who should be the core pieces moving forward. Marmol has shown over the last few years that he can maximize talent on a roster and specifically has worked well with the younger guys who have already worked their way up to the big leagues.

With a new deal, the Cardinals just gave themselves much-needed continuity around these young guys. There are a few veterans on the roster. Keeping someone around like Marmol to continue to steer this reset is only going to help in the long run.

Plus, on top of the continuity perspective, Marmol simply is a good baseball manager. The Cardinals haven't been where they have wanted to be in the standings over the last few years, but there are other variables at play, like a lack of spending. Regardless, the Cardinals keeping Marmol around on a new deal is for the best. And the fact that it got done before Opening Day is even better because it takes the conversation off the table before the season even begins.