Cardinals’ Ramon Urias Makes Major Decision on World Baseball Classic

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason, having traded away Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. They also signed three free agents in Dustin May, Ryne Stanek and Ramon Urias.

The Cardinals aren't expected to contend in 2026, so it might be a long year, but Urias gives them the right-handed bat they were seeking for much of the offseason. Before signing in St. Louis, Urias was set to play for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

However, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Urias has made a very important decision regarding the Classic.

Urias' WBC decision

Mar 5, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Ramon Urias (64) at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

"Ramon Urias will remain with the Cardinals and not join Team Mexico for the upcoming WBC. He and that team discussed his schedule after he signed this past week," Goold posted on X.

Urias hit .241/.292/.384 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, a 2.2 WAR and a .675 OPS last year with the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals don't have many players suiting up for the WBC this year.

Ultimately, Urias has probably made the correct decision. He did not sign until late in the offseason, which ultimately gave him less time to acclimate himself with a possible new team. Now is the right time for him to stay at Cardinals' camp and get to know his new teammates, as well as learn more about the organization.

Urias was originally signed by the Cardinals in 2018 but never made it to the Major Leagues with them. Now, he is all but guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster and will make his Cardinals' debut this season.

But while players enjoy playing in the WBC, the most important thing right now is for Urias to get settled with the Cardinals and prepare for the season. Even though it's going to be a rebuilding year for the Cardinals, it's important for them to have Urias in camp for the rest of spring.

Getting used to a new team often takes time, and it's crucial for Urias to have the necessary time to get acclimated, meet his new teammates and focus on the 2026 season rather than go to the WBC>

We'll see what kind of impact the 31-year-old has on the Cardinals this season. He could serve as a bench bat or potentially even draw some starts against left-handed pitching. The Cardinals needed another right-handed bat to counter their struggles against lefties.