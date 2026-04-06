Cardinals-Red Sox Complete Sonny Gray Trade, Send Flamethrower to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have another pitching prospect coming to town.

When the Cardinals traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, the full deal included a player to be named later. On Monday, that player was named. St. Louis is receiving Class-A pitcher Patrick Galle to complete the Gray deal, according to SoxProspects.com.

"Salem RHP Patrick Galle has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals as the player to be named later in the Sonny Gray trade," the official SoxProspect.com X account shared. "Boston drafted him in the 17th round last year as a DE sophomore out of Ole Miss. A relief-only arm, he shows premium velocity but needs to work on his control and secondaries."

Andrew Parker of Baseball Now confirmed that the trade is now complete.

It was a big trade for both sides. The Red Sox got an All-Star-level starting pitcher and $20 million in cash to cover part of his contract. The Cardinals received young flamethrower Richard Fitts, No. 9 prospect Brandon Clarke and a player to be named, or cash. Galle is the player to be named later to complete the deal.

Who is Patrick Galle?

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Galle was selected in the 17th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft by Boston out of the University of Mississippi. He actually only made eight appearances in his final season in college in 2025 and wasn't great from a stats perspective. In the eight appearances, Galle logged a 9.00 ERA and a 9-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in seven innings pitched. He was better in the Cape Cod League in 2025 and had a 1.04 ERA in eight appearances for the Wareham Gatemen.

After being drafted by Boston, he made three appearances for Class-A Salem and had a 5.06 ERA. He's made one appearance so far this season and allowed one earned run in two innings of work.

With Galle, the Cardinals are getting a 22-year-old prospect who isn't close to the majors yet. He hasn't advanced past Class-A yet. But he has a blistering fastball that approaches triple digits, per SoxProspects.com. That's what makes him an intriguing addition. It's difficult to teach "stuff." You can teach mechanics and other things of that nature, but the actual "stuff" is hard to come by. Galle is someone with a blistering fastball that most hurlers don't have. If the Cardinals can develop him, maybe he could be a long-term bullpen addition.