Cardinals–Red Sox Deal a ‘Dream’ for Slugger Knocking on MLB’s Door

The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have certainly gotten familiar with one another in the trade market.

St. Louis pulled off two separate trades with the Red Sox this offseason centered around Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. But that's not all. The Cardinals and Red Sox got together on a different trade ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. St. Louis sent Steven Matz to Boston and brought in young slugger Blaze Jordan as a result. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom actually was leading the Red Sox when they drafted Jordan in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft and has him in the Cardinals' organization.

Jordan opened up about coming over to the Cardinals' organization and called it a "dream" in part because he grew up loving St. Louis legend Albert Pujols, as transcribed by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Cardinals landed an intriguing slugger from Boston

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“That was kind of what kicked it off,” Jordan said of Pujols. “To be able to play for the same team he did, it’s a dream."

He also opened up about reuniting with Bloom.

“It makes you feel like you’re wanted,” Jordan said, as transcribed by Feinsand. “I know when everything clicks, I can contribute in the big leagues for a really long time; I really, truly believe that. For someone to believe in me like that and go out and get me, it feels pretty special.”

Jordan is a prospect that Cardinals fans should have their eye on. Right now, he's ranked as the Cardinals' No. 22 overall prospect. He's right on the doorstep to the majors. Jordan played in 41 games with Triple-A Memphis after the trade in 2025. Before that, he played in 44 games with Boston's Triple-A affiliate and 44 games with the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate. Overall, Jordan slashed .270/.331.450 with 19 homers, 99 RBIs, 28 doubles and 80 runs scored in 129 games played.

He's someone who can play at both first base and third base. St. Louis currently doesn't have a clear favorite for the backup first base job behind Alec Burleson. There have been a handful of guys getting a bit of time at the position in Spring Training, but Jordan is someone to watch there if he can perform well.

Jordan is just 23 years old. Clearly, Bloom likes something about him. Keep an eye on him throughout the rest of Spring Training.