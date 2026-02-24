Cardinals Insider Shares 2026 Outlook for Promising Young Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals have fully embraced the youth movement for the 2026 season. They are rebuilding for the first time in decades and have traded away some key veterans, but that only means more opportunities for their younger players.

They have a lot of promising young prospects who could take the next step soon. One of them is infielder Blaze Jordan, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox last summer for reliever Steven Matz.

Jordan has power from the right side of the plate, and the Cardinals have been looking for some right-handed power. Daniel Guerrero shared an outlook for Jordan and what the future could hold for him as it pertains to 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What to expect from Blaze Jordan

Worcester third baseman Blaze Jordan runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think there’s some pop in the bat that could help provide at the big-league, but I think there needs to be more lift in terms of getting the ball in the air for it to happen. He appears like someone who could settle into a DH role in the majors and be a right-handed hitting option for a Cardinals club that could use some right-handed thump," Guerrero said in his Cardinals chat.

Jordan can play first base and third base and does bring some solid power from the right side of the plate. The Cardinals signed Ramon Urias as their right-handed bench bat for the 2026 season, giving him a one-year, $2 million contract, but Jordan could potentially play his way into the mix at some point this season.

Nolan Gorman has struggled at the plate in recent years, and the Cardinals already have a lot of left-handed bats, so having a right-handed power threat that can play against left-handed pitching at that spot could help.

The designated hitter spot also makes sense for him if the Cardinals don't like all of their options. There is still work to be done, but Jordan does have the potential to be something special if he can stay healthy and get the ball in the air more frequently.

Even after signing Urias, the Cardinals are somewhat lacking in terms of right-handed power, so having him on the roster at some point this year would make sense as they look for ways to supplement their offense.

More MLB: Cardinals Should Be Pushing for Michael Kopech, Danny Coulombe