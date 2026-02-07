Cardinals-Red Sox Mock Trade: St. Louis Sends Star Pitcher to Boston

The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to contend for the last five years, but they haven't been able to make any waves in the postseason. With their roster quickly aging out of their primes over the last few years, the Cardinals finally opted to enter a rebuild this winter. They've kicked off this rebuild with seven big trades.

At the trade deadline last season, the Cardinals opted to trade Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton to a trio of contending teams. This offseason, the Cardinals kicked off their activity by trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. Shortly after, they traded Willson Contreras to the Red Sox, too.

Later in the offseason, the Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.

At this point, the Cardinals don't have too many moves left to make. But one of the moves they need to make is a trade that sends JoJo Romero to a contending team, but where could he end up?

Red Sox make a lot of sense as a landing spot for JoJo Romero

Sep 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws in relief in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Potential JoJo Romero landing spot: Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Romero. Boston has a lot of talent on their roster, but it needs to add one more reliever to the backend of the bullpen.

Given the fact that Aroldis Chapman is a lefty, the Red Sox could target right handed relievers, but a trade for Romero would still make sense. It doesn't hurt to add southpaw talent to the bullpen, especially considering how incredible Romero was last season.

The Red Sox have been willing to part ways with prospects to land big leaguers all offseason. They likely won't change their approach now. Trading a few mid-tier prospects to the Cardinals to land Romero would help them close the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees in the American League East.

The Cardinals have no reason to hold onto such a talented reliever, considering they're not putting a contending roster on the field. As a result, a deal that sends Romero to Boston makes a lot of sense.

